UPDATE 2-Oracle's cloud transition helps 3rd-qtr profit beat
* Shares up 5.2 pct in extended trading (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 21 Texas Instruments Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue above expectations even as a recovery in demand for its chips remained muted.
TI said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter revenue was $3.03 billion, compared to $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected $2.987 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Shares up 5.2 pct in extended trading (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, updates shares)
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.