(Corrects second paragraph to refer to third quarter, not
second quarter)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Texas Instruments Inc
posted third-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 8
percent from the year-ago period, and above expectations on Wall
Street following recent concerns about weak industry demand.
Texas Instruments said on Monday its third-quarter net
income rose 31 percent to $826 million. Its earnings per share
were 76 cents.
The Dallas, Texas-based company, which makes chips for cars,
industrial machines, communications and other markets, forecast
fourth-quarter revenue of $3.13 billion to $3.39 billion. The
mid-point of TI's revenue guidance is about $26 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.46 billion
for the third quarter and $3.24 billion for the fourth quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Texas Instruments' results came after Chandler,
Arizona-based Microchip on Oct 9 warned of weak demand in China
that would soon become visible across the chip industry,
sparking a broad selloff in chip stocks.
The chipmaker said its fourth-quarter earnings per share
would range from 64 cents to 74 cents.
Shares of TI rose 2.23 percent in extended trade after
closing up 1.69 percent at $44.41 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr and Gunna
Dickson)