BRIEF-Grow Condos appoints Charles Mathews as corporate CFO
* Grow Condos appoints industry veteran, Charles B. Mathews, cpa, as corporate chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Chipmaker Texas Instruments said on Monday it narrowed its expected range for current-quarter revenue to between $2.99 billion and $3.11 billion, compared to previous expectations of between $2.93 billion and $3.17 billion.
The company also said earnings per share in the second quarter would be between 39 cents and 43 cents, compared to a previously forecast range between 37 cents and 45 cents.
Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of $3.055 billion and EPS of 42 cents.
* Grow Condos appoints industry veteran, Charles B. Mathews, cpa, as corporate chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Consumer Reports, an influential U.S. non-profit group that conducts extensive reviews of cars, kitchen appliances and other goods, is gearing up to start considering cyber security and privacy safeguards when scoring products.
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016