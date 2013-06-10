(Adds details from conference call, share price)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Texas Instruments
on Monday narrowed its forecast range for current-quarter
revenue, in line with Wall Street estimates, as new
semiconductor orders rose after a drop last year.
TI estimated second-quarter revenue of $2.99 billion to
$3.11 billion, compared with previous expectations of $2.93
billion to $3.17 billion.
"What we're seeing thus far is a very well behaved
recovery," Ron Slaymaker, head of investor relations, told
analysts on a conference call. "The current environment is very
encouraging right now."
Slaymaker said the quarter was tracking in line with
previous expectations. He said strength in the industrial market
in the March quarter had carried over into the current quarter,
which ends in June.
Texas Instruments is also seeing strength in communications
infrastructure, but chip demand from personal computer
manufacturers remains weak, he said.
The company said earnings per share in the second quarter
would range from 39 cents to 43 cents, compared to a previous
forecast of 37 cents to 45 cents.
Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of $3.055
billion and EPS of 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TI shares fell 1.69 percent in extended trading, after
closing up 1.22 percent at $36.62 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill and Richard
Chang)