NEW YORK, Sept 25 Texas Instruments is
changing how it invests in wireless chips as that market becomes
a less attractive place to compete, but a top executive said he
was not ready to announce details of the changes yet.
TI has been under pressure in the wireless market, where it
has lost ground to rivals such as Qualcomm Inc and
smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd are developing their own chips.
"We believe that opportunity is less attractive as we go
forward," Greg Delagi, senior vice president for embedded
processing said during a webcast of an investor meeting.
As a result the executive said TI is "reprofiling" its
investment in wireless. TI's research and development "profile
for this business needs to look different," Delagi said, but he
declined to give further details.