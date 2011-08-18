GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
(Follows alerts)
Aug 18 Texas Roadhouse said it's Chief Executive G.J. Hart resigned to join the sit-down restaurant chain California Pizza Kitchen Inc.
Wayne Taylor, who had been Texas' CEO between May 2000 and October 2004, will replace Hart, the casual diner said.
The restaurant chain named G. Price Cooper as the chief financial officer replacing Scott Colosi, who moves on to become the president.
California Pizza Kitchen has been seeking a chief executive after selling itself to Golden Gate Capital in July.
Shares of Louiseville, Kentucky-based Texas Roadhouse closed at $14.38 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.