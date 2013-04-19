BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 6.1 pct stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
April 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that while ratings of Texas' school districts were unaffected by the recession, challenges remain for them.
S&P said late Thursday that the effects of the sequestration and possible changes to the state's public school funding system are not yet known and "the impact on districts' credit quality could be significant and may result in rating changes for some districts during the next several years."
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
* Lira weakens more than 1 percent as stronger signal expected
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.