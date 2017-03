Fitch Rates Starbucks' JPY85B (approx. USD750MM) Issuance 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Starbucks Corporation's (Starbucks; NASDAQ: SBUX) proposed JPY85 billion (approximately USD750 million) issuance of fixed-rate seven-year senior unsecured notes. At Jan. 1, 2017, Starbucks had USD3.2 billion of debt. A full list of Starbucks' ratings is provided at the end of this release. The notes will be issued under an indenture dated Sept. 15, 2016 and will r