Oct 19 Textron Inc's (TXT.N) third-quarter
profit came in well ahead of Wall Street's expectations, helped
by cost-cutting and some recovery in demand for corporate
jets.
The world's largest maker of business aircraft said on
Wednesday net earnings came to $142 million, or 47 cents per
share in the quarter, reversing a net loss of $48 million, or
17 cents per share, a year earlier that reflected high charges
to restructure its finance arm.
Factoring out one-time items, profit came to 45 cents per
share, well ahead of the 31 cents per share analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the company, which also makes Bell helicopters
and EZ-GO golf carts, rose 13.5 percent.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based company has been
counting on demand in rapidly developing economies, including
China, to offset sluggish markets at home and in Europe. It
expects full-year earnings of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.
Textron shares are down about 22 percent so far this year,
a steeper slide than than 9 percent decline of the Standard &
Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)