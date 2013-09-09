WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Bell Helicopter, a unit of
Textron Inc, on Monday said it would team with Lockheed
Martin Corp to bid for the U.S. Army's next-generation
helicopter - an order worth billions of dollars - using Bell's
V-280 Valor tiltrotor.
Bell said it would use a new universal package of cockpit
equipment, electronics and weapons announced by Lockheed in
August as part of its proposal to the U.S. Army for the new
Joint Multirole helicopter.
Bell Chief Executive John Garrison said Lockheed's
experience and strong business ties with the Pentagon would help
Bell provide "the highest levels of maturity and technical
readiness required" for the new helicopter project.
Lockheed, Boeing Co and other weapons makers are
jockeying for a foothold in the Army's Joint Multirole
helicopter program, one of the few new aircraft programs on the
horizon at a time when the Pentagon is due to cut planned
spending levels by $1 trillion over the next decade.
Lockheed and other weapons makers have been working with the
Army on small study contracts associated with the equipment for
the new project since 2012. The Army is expected to award
additional contracts for more work this year and next, but
larger funding streams are unlikely for several years.
Early work on the new helicopter design will lay the
groundwork for the Pentagon's Future Vertical Lift program, a
project that will ultimately replace more than 4,000 medium-lift
helicopters used by various military services.
Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, has teamed with Boeing to submit a bid for the program
based on Sikorsky's X2 design.
Lockheed in August unveiled a package of equipment that it
said could be used on any of the helicopter designs being
developed for the new program. Lockheed said Bell was its first
customer for equipment package.
The Army in June chose Bell, the Sikorsky-Boeing team, and
privately held AVX Aircraft to flesh out designs for the new
aircraft.
Bell says its V-280 Valor is a third generation tiltrotor
aircraft, which will offer the military "unparalleled speed,
range and agility".
Bell builds the V-22 Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that takes
off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane,
together with Boeing.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)