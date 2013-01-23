Nepal bus crash kills 25
KATHMANDU, March 9 An overcrowded bus veered off a hilly road in west Nepal killing 25 people and injuring dozens on Thursday, police said.
Jan 23 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc posted quarterly earnings that topped analysts' forecasts and set a 2013 profit target that at its midpoint would represent growth of about 12 percent.
The world's largest maker of corporate aircraft said on Wednesday that it had earned $148 million, or 51 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $19 million, or 7 cents per share.
Factoring out one-time items, the profit came to 56 cents per share, beating the analysts' average forecast of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts said it expected 2013 earnings from continuing operations to come to $2.10 to $2.30 per share. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted better-than-expected earnings on Thursday and forecast stronger operating profit this year, lifting shares to a 10-month high as investors bought in to a new chief executive's cost-cutting campaign.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, March 9 WikiLeaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses, to allow them to patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday.