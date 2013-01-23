* Sees 2013 profit from continuing ops $2.10 to $2.30/share

* Sees 2013 revenue up about 6 percent

* Q4 adjusted EPS of 56 cents tops 55 cent Wall St view (Adds details on revenue, business units)

Jan 23 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc forecast 2013 profit growth of approximately 12 percent, and expects a pick-up in sales at its Cessna corporate jet unit.

The world's largest maker of corporate aircraft said on Wednesday it expects 2013 earnings from continuing operations to come to $2.10 to $2.30 per share. It forecast a 6 percent rise in revenue to about $12.9 billion.

The company, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts, swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $148 million, or 51 cents per share, from a year-earlier loss of $19 million, or 7 cents per share.

Factoring out one-time items, profit was 56 cents per share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $3.36 billion from $3.25 billion a year earlier. Wall Street had looked for $3.42 billion.

Strong sales of military and commercial helicopters as well as military ground vehicles offset a drop in sales of Cessna corporate aircraft in the quarter.

Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said the company expects Cessna to post sales growth in 2013.

Textron shares have soared 26 percent over the past 12 months, far outpacing the 14 percent climb of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)