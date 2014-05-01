May 1 Textron Inc reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly due to lower deliveries of its Bell helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems.

The world's largest maker of business aircraft said income from continuing operations dropped to $87 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $115 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)