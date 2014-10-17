* Sees 2014 earnings/share $2.05-$2.15 vs $1.92-$2.12
earlier
* 3rd-qtr profit jumps nearly 61 pct
* Co says demand in aviation industry strong in Oct
* Shares up as much as 14.5 pct
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst, result details, background;
updates share move)
By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
Oct 17 Textron Inc raised its full-year
earnings forecast, encouraged by strong demand for its Cessna
and Beechcraft business jets in October.
The company, whose shares rose as much as 14.5 percent, also
reported a better-than-expected 60.6 percent jump in quarterly
profit.
"We clearly see more demand out there in the market than
what we think we have aircraft available to sell," Chief
Executive Scott Donnelly said on a call with analysts.
Textron has benefited from rising demand for business jets
and its March acquisition of smaller business jet maker
Beechcraft.
Global shipments of business jets rose about 12 percent to
318 in the first six months of the year, according to General
Aviation Manufacturers Association, which represents over 50
aircraft makers, including Cessna.
Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf
carts, said it now expects a full-year profit of $2.05-$2.15 per
share continuing operations, up from its earlier forecast of
$1.92-$2.12.
The Rhode Island-based company said it expected most of the
demand to be for its new models, scheduled to be launched in the
next two years.
Business in September and October was the strongest "in
quite some time," Donnelly said.
Textron delivered 33 jets in the third quarter ended Sept.
27, up from 25 jets a year earlier. The aviation business
contributed $1.08 billion to the total revenue of $3.4 billion.
Margins improved significantly in the aviation business,
Donnelly said.
Net income rose to $159 million, or 57 cents per share, from
$99 million, or 35 cents per share.
"The improvement in margin in aviation is encouraging,
especially given that margin expansion in this segment is one of
the main drivers of profit growth over the next several years,"
RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a note.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 52 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Textron shares were up 13 percent at $38.02 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon, after touching a high of
$38.54.
They had risen 24 percent in the year through Thursday,
compared with an 8 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)