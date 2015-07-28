July 28 Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna planes and Bell helicopters, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company's net income rose to $167 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 4 from $144 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.4 percent to $3.25 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)