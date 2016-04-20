April 20 Textron Inc, the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters, posted a 17.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher deliveries of its business jets.

Net income rose to $150 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $128 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4.2 percent to $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)