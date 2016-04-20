UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
April 20 Textron Inc, the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters, posted a 17.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher deliveries of its business jets.
Net income rose to $150 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $128 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 4.2 percent to $3.2 billion.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders