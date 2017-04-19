April 19 Textron Inc reported a 3.4
percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales in its
aviation and Bell helicopter businesses.
Textron's income from continuing operations fell to $100
million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April
1, from $151 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Textron earned 46 cents per share from
continuing operations.
Total revenue fell to $3.09 billion from $3.20 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)