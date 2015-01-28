GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks inch up as US healthcare vote back on
Jan 28 Textron Inc, maker of Cessna jets and Bell helicopters, reported a 27 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of smaller peer Beechcraft last March.
Textron's net profit rose to $212 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3 from $167 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 17 percent to $4.10 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
