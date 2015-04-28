Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
(Corrects to removes incorrect reference to higher jet sales in headline and paragraph 1)
April 28 Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna planes and Bell helicopters, reported a 50.6 percent jump in first-quarter profit.
The company's net income rose to $128 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 4, from $85 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7.9 percent to $3.07 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.