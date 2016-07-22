July 22 Cessna aircraft maker Textron Inc reported a 6 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for business jets.

The company's net income rose to $177 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $167 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 8.1 percent to $3.51 billion.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)