BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
Nov 21 Textura Corp : * Announces revenue increase of 72% for fourth quarter 2013 * Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.23 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees fiscal 2014 revenue $57.5 - $60.5 million; sees Q1 2014 revenue $11.7 -
$11.9 million * FY 2014 revenue view $56.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue view $11.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results