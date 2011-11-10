* Sales now seen falling 1 pct vs flat forecast
* 'Uncertain economic climate' cited
* Q3 revenue up 3.7 pct, EBIT 56 pct lower
PARIS, Nov 10 France's biggest private
broadcaster TF1 slightly lowered its full-year revenue
forecast as advertising revenue fell at its flagship channel
amid a weaker economy.
The broadcaster, which competes with smaller private
broadcaster M6 as well as state-backed France
Televisions, said it now expected a decline of around 1 percent
in full-year revenue, citing "the current uncertain economic
climate."
Previously the broadcaster, which has been squeezed as major
companies cut back on their marketing budgets given the weaker
economic outlook, had forecast that full-year revenue would
remain unchanged.
TF1, which is 43 percent owned by French
construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues, posted a
3.7 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to 561.2 million
euros ($763 million), while its earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) fell 56 percent to 9 million euros.
Analysts had been expecting third-quarter revenue of 545
million euros and EBIT of 14 million euros, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Advertising revenue for TF1 on a group basis rose 3.3
percent for the nine-month period to 1.267 billion euros, helped
by Internet video advertising as well as its TMC and NT1
channels.
Ad revenue at its main TF1 channel, however, fell 1.6
percent because of a weak economy, especially from September
onwards, the company said.
In addition to slipping ad revenues, profitability has also
been under pressure from higher costs related to TF1's
investment in programmes such as cooking reality show Masterchef
and police procedural programme called Cops.
TF1 leads the French TV market in terms of ratings and
advertising market share, but faces growing competition from
other free channels and will soon face additional pressure from
pay-TV giant Canal+'s plan to push into free content.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
