PARIS, Nov 10 France's biggest private broadcaster TF1 slightly lowered its full-year revenue forecast as advertising revenue fell at its flagship channel amid a weaker economy.

The broadcaster, which competes with smaller private broadcaster M6 as well as state-backed France Televisions, said it now expected a decline of around 1 percent in full-year revenue, citing "the current uncertain economic climate."

Previously the broadcaster, which has been squeezed as major companies cut back on their marketing budgets given the weaker economic outlook, had forecast that full-year revenue would remain unchanged.

TF1, which is 43 percent owned by French construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues, posted a 3.7 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to 561.2 million euros ($763 million), while its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 56 percent to 9 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting third-quarter revenue of 545 million euros and EBIT of 14 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Advertising revenue for TF1 on a group basis rose 3.3 percent for the nine-month period to 1.267 billion euros, helped by Internet video advertising as well as its TMC and NT1 channels.

Ad revenue at its main TF1 channel, however, fell 1.6 percent because of a weak economy, especially from September onwards, the company said.

In addition to slipping ad revenues, profitability has also been under pressure from higher costs related to TF1's investment in programmes such as cooking reality show Masterchef and police procedural programme called Cops.

TF1 leads the French TV market in terms of ratings and advertising market share, but faces growing competition from other free channels and will soon face additional pressure from pay-TV giant Canal+'s plan to push into free content. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Leila Abboud, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)