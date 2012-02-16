PARIS Feb 16 France's biggest private broadcaster, TF1, forecast stable sales this year after its free digital terrestrial TV channels helped it post forecast-beating revenue in 2011.

The stock jumped as much as 7.6 percent on Thursday for a gain of close to 20 percent since the start of the year, with UBS analysts predicting a hike in market estimates for the group's revenue.

TF1 posted a slight dip of 0.1 percent in 2011 revenue to 2.62 billion euros ($3.4 billion). It had warned in November that it expected revenue to fall 1 percent after a drop in ad sales in the third quarter and due to economic uncertainty.

"On the whole year, sales (are) ... almost stable compared to last year, which is higher than guidance," Gilbert Dupont analysts wrote in a note.

The company, which is 43 percent owned by French construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues, stuck to a cautious tone in its outlook for 2012, adding that it would aim to control TF1 channel programming costs.

TF1 said in a statement that it was seeing "substantial volatility in decision-making by advertisers" as a result of an "unstable" economic climate, adding that it expects 2012 revenue to be flat.

TF1 added that there had been no deterioration in the ad market at the start of the year and that January was in line with its expectations.

The company, which competes with smaller private broadcaster M6 as well as state-backed France Televisions, has been squeezed as companies cut back on their marketing budgets.

Advertising on its flagship TF1 channel dropped by 2.9 percent to 1.5 billion euros last year, the company said, citing a "turbulent economic environment".

Ad revenue for TF1 group overall was 1.6 percent higher at 1.82 billion euros thanks to growth in video ads on the Internet and the addition of free-to-air digital channels TMC and NT1, TF1 said.

The company's programming costs came to 905.5 million euros last year, down from 951.2 million the previous year due to the lower cost of screening the 2011 Rugby World Cup compared with the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Programming costs are expected to average 930 million euros this year and next, TF1 added. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)