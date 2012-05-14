* Operating income falls 8.9 pct to 56 mln eur

* Analyst poll avg was 59.9 mln eur

* Confirms target for flat sales in 2012 (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, May 14 France's biggest private broadcaster, TF1, posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit that missed the average of analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs rose at its TF1 TV channel.

Operating income was 56 million euros ($71.9 million), down from 61.5 million a year earlier and below the average estimate of 59.9 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. TF1 ad revenue fell 3.9 percent to 339.5 million.

The group stuck to its full-year forecast for stable sales on Monday, however, after first-quarter revenue rose 2.3 percent to 628.6 million euros. Analysts were on average expecting sales of 614.1 million.

Still, the broadcaster, whose top shareholder is construction-to-telecom conglomerate Bouygues, warned that obstacles loomed.

"The economic climate remains unstable, and the resulting uncertainty continues to generate significant volatility," TF1 said in a statement.

European advertising groups including France's Publicis and JCDecaux have predicted a slowdown in second-quarter demand as the euro zone debt crisis flares again and some advertisers take a breather before the Olympic Games in London this summer.

TF1 confirmed that it would limit its investment in TV programming to 930 million euros on average over 2012 and 2013.

Before the results were published, TF1 shares closed down 3.8 percent at 7.131 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of 1.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)