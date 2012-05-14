* Operating income falls 8.9 pct to 56 mln eur
* Analyst poll avg was 59.9 mln eur
* Confirms target for flat sales in 2012
PARIS, May 14 France's biggest private
broadcaster, TF1, posted an 8.9 percent drop in
first-quarter operating profit that missed the average of
analyst forecasts as ad revenue slipped and programming costs
rose at its TF1 TV channel.
Operating income was 56 million euros ($71.9 million), down
from 61.5 million a year earlier and below the average estimate
of 59.9 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. TF1 ad
revenue fell 3.9 percent to 339.5 million.
The group stuck to its full-year forecast for stable sales
on Monday, however, after first-quarter revenue rose 2.3 percent
to 628.6 million euros. Analysts were on average expecting sales
of 614.1 million.
Still, the broadcaster, whose top shareholder is
construction-to-telecom conglomerate Bouygues, warned
that obstacles loomed.
"The economic climate remains unstable, and the resulting
uncertainty continues to generate significant volatility," TF1
said in a statement.
European advertising groups including France's Publicis
and JCDecaux have predicted a slowdown in
second-quarter demand as the euro zone debt crisis flares again
and some advertisers take a breather before the Olympic Games in
London this summer.
TF1 confirmed that it would limit its investment in TV
programming to 930 million euros on average over 2012 and 2013.
Before the results were published, TF1 shares closed down
3.8 percent at 7.131 euros, giving the company a market
capitalisation of 1.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
