PARIS, Sept 11 French broadcaster TF1 has not seen any improvement in the advertising market compared with the first half of the year, Chief Executive Nonce Paolini told reporters on Tuesday.

TF1 reported a 5.9 percent drop in ad revenue for its flagship TV channel in the first half.

"There is no improvement," Paolini said, adding that the pricing trend for advertising slots was also similar to that of the first half.