* TF1 will appeal decision to block shift to free-to-air

* 60 pct of staff will be let go

* LCI may be turned into an online video channel

* TF1 says LCI not for sale

By Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Sept 23 French broadcaster TF1 plans to lay off 148 people, or 60 percent of the staff, at news channel LCI in response to a July regulatory decision not to allow it to shift the channel from paid to free-to-air.

TF1 also said it had filed an appeal to the country's highest administrative court to overturn the ruling made by broadcast regulator, the CSA.

LCI, which launched 20 years ago as France's first 24-hour news channel, is trailing behind its free-to-air rivals iTele, owned by Canal+, and BFM TV from NextRadioTV. TF1 had hoped for permission to stop charging for the channel so as to attract more viewers and advertisers.

"TF1 considers that the future of LCI in its current format can only be envisaged on free television and that it has strong grounds for an appeal," said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

But TF1 has so far stopped short of shutting down the channel completely, something CEO Nonce Paolini has warned was a possibility. Instead it presented a plan to LCI unions on Tuesday that would shift LCI from a 24 news channel to a paid online portal stocked with video clips and programming.

Emmanuel Raoul, a union representative at the channel, said: "This marks the end of LCI as a real-time news channel to be replaced by a product that for the moment has no certain distribution."

According to the unions, Paolini also said that LCI was not for sale. The owners of French daily Le Monde had expressed interest in buying the channel or some of its assets. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Michael Urquhart)