PARIS, May 7 France's biggest private broadcaster, TF1, cut its full-year sales target and said it would accelerate cost cuts after a slump in advertising revenue led to a first-quarter loss.

TF1 said it now expected 2013 sales of 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), down from a previous forecast for a 3 percent year-on-year decline to 2.54 billion.

Sales fell 10 percent to 565.6 million euros during the first quarter, with advertising spending at its main TF1 television channel down 12 percent, TF1 said on Tuesday.

TF1 cut its forecast in what it said in a statement was a "deeply unsettled economic and competitive environment, and in the absence of any present signs of recovery".

The stagnating French economy has led major advertisers to scale back their marketing budgets, affecting ad agencies such as Publicis as well as broadcasters such as TF1 and M6 . France expects its economy to expand by just 0.1 percent this year.

Publicis said last month it had been hit by a sharp advertising slowdown across Europe, although it predicted the market would recover later this year. Its forecasting unit, ZenithOptimedia, is predicting anaemic 0.2 percent growth in the ad market for western Europe.

TF1 also posted a first-quarter operating loss of 15.7 million euros compared with a year-earlier profit of 56 million.

The group said it would accelerate its plan to generate 85 million euros of recurring savings by the end of 2014, adding it had also decided to generate further savings this year. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud and David Holmes)