PARIS, April 30 France's largest private
television broadcaster TF1 said first-quarter sales
fell 1.6 pct to 469.7 million euros, hurt largely by its
non-advertising sales in video.
TF1, which competes with smaller rival M6 and
state-backed France Televisions, swung to a 10.9 million euros
operating profit after a loss of 20.7 million last year, helped
by cost cutting and delayed programmes.
Advertising sales at its main channel TF1 fell 0.4 percent
to 354.1 million euros.
TF1 said advertisers remained cautious on spending, but that
special events like the soccer World Cup this summer would
likely boost their spending. It confirmed an earlier
cost-cutting target of 25 million euros this year.
