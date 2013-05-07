PARIS May 7 France's biggest private
broadcaster, TF1, cut its full-year sales target and
said it would accelerate cost cuts after a slump in ad revenue
led to a first-quarter loss.
TF1 had previously forecast a 3 percent drop in sales from
2.62 billion euros last year, indicating a 2013 target of 2.54
billion.
The operating loss of 15.7 million euros ($20.54
million)compared with a year-earlier profit of 56 million, TF1
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sales fell 10 percent to 565.6 million euros during the
quarter, with advertising spending at its main TF1 television
channel down 12 percent.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)