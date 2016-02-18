PARIS Feb 18 French broadcaster TF1
said advertising revenue fell 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter
and predicted on Thursday that the market was likely to stay
flat this year.
France's biggest broadcaster said changes in structure
linked to the deconsolidation of Eurosport France and lower
advertising after the Islamist attacks in France in November
were among factors dampening revenue.
Quarterly advertising revenue dipped to 472 million euros
($526 million) and operating profit slipped 42 percent to 49.9
million.
"Given the poor visibility for 2016 and the absence of any
lasting improvement in the French economy, the net television
advertising market is likely to remain flat," TF1 said.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan)