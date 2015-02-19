BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
PARIS Feb 19 France's TF1 will return money to shareholders via a large dividend of 1.50 euro per share and a 60 million euro share buy back programme after selling sports channel Eurosport last year.
It also said more favourable factors for the French economy "could lead to a stabilisation of net revenue" in the television advertising market this year, a shift from earlier stagnation.
The country's largest private broadcaster, which competes with smaller rival M6 and state-funded France Televisions, also posted fourth-quarter advertising sales down 1.2 percent to 482.4 million euros. Operating profit fell 20.6 percent to 84.7 million euros.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)
TOKYO, March 31 U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP and U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd have offered Toshiba Corp about 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) for its chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.