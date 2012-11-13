BRIEF-Commerce Commission of New Zealand declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger
* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - Commission declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger
PARIS Nov 13 French broadcaster TF1 reiterated that revenue would be flat this year as challenging economic conditions and intense competition led to a 7.1 percent drop in nine-month ad sales.
The decline in advertising revenue at the group's main TF1 channel accelerated to 10.2 percent in the third quarter from 5.9 percent in the first half, according to figures published on Tuesday.
The group posted overall third-quarter sales of 551.7 million euros ($701.3 million), down 1.7 percent. Current operating profit rose to 20.3 million from 9 million a year-earlier. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - Commission declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger
WELLINGTON, Feb 23 New Zealand's competition regulator on Thursday ruled against Sky Network Television's acquisition of Vodafone's New Zealand unit for NZ$1.3 billion ($930 million).
* Outlook for f17 unchanged: year-on-year ebitda and operating npat growth rates in excess of f16