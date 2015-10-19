UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel finds unwanted suitor PPG on its doorstep
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
Oct 19 Investment firm Tetragon Financial Group Ltd said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management - the company's alternative asset management business.
Prince, who will be based in New York, will also take on the role of the North America head for Tetragon Financial Management - TFG's investment manager.
Prince comes from Silver Creek Capital Management LLC - a $7 billion alternative investment firm - where he most recently served as deputy chief investment officer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, March 23 The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, will end after workers decided to invoke a legal provision that allows them to extend their old contract, the union said on Thursday.