By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, July 15
SYDNEY, July 15 Australia's TFS Corp Ltd
, the world's No. 1 grower of Indian sandalwood trees,
has received its second ratings upgrade in a month, a bright
spot for a sector that has been criticised for being the source
of heavy losses for retail investors.
Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its credit rating for TFS
to B+ from B, citing "the global scarcity of Indian sandalwood
trees and robust demand for sandalwood products for use in
pharmaceutical products, religious practices and fine
fragrance".
Moody's Investors Service in late June upgraded its rating
for the Perth-based company to B2 from B3, saying demand for
sandalwood is less volatile than other forestry products.
"The market continues to recognise that TFS is quite
different from the failed timber plantation schemes that had
flawed business models," said TFC CEO Frank Wilson.
The collapses of Timbercorp Ltd and several other large
forestry investment schemes, starting in 2009, drew widespread
criticism of an investment model which frequently involved
non-wealthy investors borrowing money for high-risk operations.
In March, a Senate inquiry found the collapses "caused
significant damage to investors, farmers, neighbouring
communities and the reputation of agribusiness managed
investment schemes".
It called on the government to overhaul tax breaks for the
schemes and review penalties for poor financial advisers.
TFS, which grows trees on about 12,000 hectares in the
country's warmer north, says it has been benefiting from
constrained supply as environmental concerns hit illegal
sandalwood growers in Asia, one of its biggest competitors.
The A$580 million ($444 million) market capitalisation
company has multi-year export contracts with Chinese and Indian
buyers which use the hardwood as an ingredient in fragrances,
cosmetics, toiletries, consumer products and for medicinal
purposes.
TFS shares were up 1.4 percent on Friday, compared to a 0.6
percent climb in the overall market.
($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)