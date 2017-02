MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian utility TGK-1 said on Monday that its first-half net profit rose to 4.43 billion roubles($152 mln)from 2.9 billion roubles in the year-earlier period.

The company, which supplies power to Russia's second city of St Petersburg and is controlled by gas monopoly Gazprom , also said revenue rose to 34.53 billion roubles in the first half against 27.2 billion seen a year ago.

Finland's Fortum also owns just over 25 percent of the company.

