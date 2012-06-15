UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
OSLO, June 15 Seismic explorer TGS has acquired privately-owned Arcis Seismic Solutions Corp. for a total equity value around $51 million, it said on Friday.
Calgary-based Arcis has a major business development presence in Colombia and Cyprus and built one of the most modern 3D seismic data libraries in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, TGS said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.