OSLO Oct 4 TGS

* Announce Cameron River 3D survey, a 470 square km onshore 3D multi-client project located in NE British Columbia, Canada.

* The survey will be acquired along the prolific liquids-rich Triassic Montney and Doig unconventional fairways.

* The seismic data will be processed by Arcis.

* Intermediate products will be available to the industry in Q1 2013 with final data available in Q2 2013.

* The survey is supported by industry funding.