OSLO Jan 10 Norwegian seismic explorer TGS-Nopec said on Tuesday it expected revenues of $700 million to $760 million in 2012, a slight upside surprise to most analyst forecasts, and said it finished 2011 with net revenues at the lower end of previous guidance.

The midpoint of TGS's projected revenue range for 2012 was two percent above the average forecast of $717 million in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

For 2011, the company said, it took in $609 million in net revenues as against a previously projected $600 million to $650 million.

Looking ahead, TGS said on Tuesday it expected to invest between $315 million and $365 million in its multi-client library of survey data in 2012, a range whose midpoint was five percent above the $324 million average forecast by analysts.

