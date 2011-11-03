* Q3 operating profit $61 mln, vs $64-80 mln forecast range

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Nov 3 Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec said it should meet 2011 targets and, looking ahead to next year, saw encouraging signs of renewed survey demand in some areas, when posting third-quarter results below forecast.

"The pipeline of opportunities that are being brought forward by our project developers is strong as we look into the early part of 2012," chief executive Robert Hobbs said on Thursday.

Hobbs said while he saw encouraging signs of renewed demand in the western Gulf of Mexico, oil firms will likely have to wait into the first half of next year to bid in the first central Gulf licensing round since BP's 2010 Macondo oil spill.

That bidding round "is clearly going to be a trigger for us going forward", he said -- TGS's 3-D data library focuses on central Gulf acreage, where production is more intensive than in the west.

The company uses seismic imaging technology on vessels it charters to search the seabed for oil and gas reserves worldwide, and sells most of the data non-exclusively.

Its July-September earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 14 percent to $61.0 million, compared with a forecast for $70.4 million in a Reuters poll in which estimates were in a 64.0-80.0 million range

TGS shares were up 1.6 percent at 121.6 crowns at 1405 GMT.

"The outlook is good," R.S. Platou analyst Thomas Oerner said. "Just because they are disappointing slightly in one quarter does not mean demand is weak."

TGS repeated that it saw net revenue for 2011 in the range of $600-650 million, adding it would give 2012 guidance in Jaunary.

"TGS is a good company and they are in a privileged position being isolated from the contract market and benefiting from strong multi-client demand," Oerner said, adding that made TGS a better investment than rivals like PGS , CGGVeritas and Polarcus which offer mostly exclusive survey contracts using their own fleets -- a disadvantage in weak markets.

Oerner said TGS fell short on revenues and operating profit because of lower than expected late sales, or the portion of income it gets after it completes non-exclusive surveys and markets the data.

Oerner said the industry was waiting for U.S. energy officials to say when central Gulf licensing will resume.

"The second we hear the announcement we would expect multi-client late sales for TGS to be ramped up and higher demand as oil companies will know they can start paying for blocks again in the central Gulf," he said.

Prefunding of surveys by oil companies more than doubled to $53.7 million, driven by investment in new data that reached a record $111 million for the quarter. (Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Lalor)