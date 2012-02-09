* To ride wave of exploration and production spending - CEO

* Q4 EBIT $62.7 mln, vs 64.2 mln forecast

* Backlog of survey projects largest ever

* Shares up 0.2 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, detail, background)

By Walter Gibbs and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian offshore oil services group TGS-Nopec said it had a record backlog of seismic survey projects as optimistic oil companies splash out for exploration services worldwide, when posting quarterly results at the low end of expectations.

"We enter 2012 in strong financial condition with an aggressive investment plan to capitalise on a healthy market outlook," chief executive Robert Hobbs said on Thursday. He saw spending on exploration and production up 10-20 percent in 2012.

TGS said fourth-quarter earning before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 23 percent to $62.7 million, compared with a forecast for $64.2 million in a Reuters poll.

The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, repeated upbeat 2012 guidance it gave last month, saying it anticipated net revenues of $700-$760 million, up from $609 million last year.

TGS shares were up 0.2 percent at 0920 GMT, with the wider local market up 0.9 percent.

Hobbs told analysts and journalists the record backlog of $211 million at the end of 2011 did not include revenue from a deal sealed in January for a big 3-D survey off Angola.

"With the already-committed investments for 2012 approaching $300 million, several lease sales in key basins and exploration spending accelerating, we expect TGS to potentially top 2012 guidance," Pareto Securities analyst Kristian Diesen said.

Seismic surveyor shares have moved broadly higher since TGS's Norwegian rival PGS gave a bright outlook on Dec. 16 and Schlumberger's WesternGeco seismic unit posted bullish results a month later.

U.S. energy officials then announced that a long-awaited lease sale for blocks in the central U.S. Gulf of Mexico -- a crucial market for TGS -- would take place in June.

"We believe in continued recovery in GOM (the Gulf of Mexico)," Hobbs said, adding that lease sales and licensing rounds often triggered demand for seismic data in TGS's library.

TGS leases most of the vessels it uses to bounce sound waves off the seabed -- an asset-light business model that has served it well amid the low charter rates and weak demand since BP's 2010 Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company said it would make multi-client investments of $315-$365 million in 2012 with average pre-funding of 50-60 percent.

It also repeated that revenue gained under contract with oil companies would amount to about five percent of total 2012 revenue total. It sells most of the data it collects on a non-exclusive basis.

The 2011 dividend of 6 crowns was in line with expectations. (Editing by Dan Lalor)