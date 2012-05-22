Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
OSLO May 22 Seismic surveyor TGS, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, has started a 3D multi-client survey covering 4,000 square kilometres in the Northern North Sea near the southern Moere Basin.
The survey, which is supported by industry funding, will be completed in the third quarter. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)