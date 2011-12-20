Dec 20 TGS

* Commenced acquisition of a new 3D multi-client seismic survey, Mary Rose Northeast, which covers 3,100 square km over the Exmouth Plateau in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore NW Australia

* Survey is located over parts of blocks WA-365-P, WA-346-P and W10-21 to the Northeast of the previously announced NW Australia survey (Mary Rose) in October 2011

* Seismic data is being acquired by the M/V Geo Atlantic and will be complete in Q1 2012

* The survey is supported by industry funding