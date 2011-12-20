UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Dec 20 TGS
* Commenced acquisition of a new 3D multi-client seismic survey, Mary Rose Northeast, which covers 3,100 square km over the Exmouth Plateau in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore NW Australia
* Survey is located over parts of blocks WA-365-P, WA-346-P and W10-21 to the Northeast of the previously announced NW Australia survey (Mary Rose) in October 2011
* Seismic data is being acquired by the M/V Geo Atlantic and will be complete in Q1 2012
* The survey is supported by industry funding
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.