OSLO Aug 1 Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec
posted second-quarter earnings above expectations on
Thursday and raised its 2012 revenue guidance on the back of
strong demand.
The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas
deposits, said its quarterly operating profit was $94.2 million,
up from $57.7 million a year earlier, ahead of expectations for
$86.8 million.
It lifted its full year net revenue target, which is now
seen in the range of $810-870 million compared to its previous
forecast of $760-830 million.
