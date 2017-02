OSLO Feb 6 TGS-Nopec

* Has commenced acquisition of the Bucklin multi- client 3D onshore survey in the United States

* The onshore project is 280 mi(2) (725 km(2)) in size and is located in Ford and Kiowa Counties in Southern Kansas

* Data will be available to clients Q4 2012

* The survey is supported by industry funding (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)