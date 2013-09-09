OSLO, Sept 9 Seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec will map out a section of the Chukchi Sea for energy companies looking for oil and gas reserves, the Oslo-listed firm said on Monday.

The multi-client survey will gather 2D data off the northwest coast of Alaska and is funded by the oil industry. Clients will get access to the data in the second quarter of 2014.

The Chukchi Sea 2D 2013 survey covers approximately 8,000 kilometers.