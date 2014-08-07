Aug 7 TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company ASA
* TGS announces a multi-year collaboration agreement with
FairfieldNodal to develop, plan and execute multi-client Full
Azimuth Nodal (FAN(TM)) seismic surveys across a substantial
area within the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shelf region.
* This initiative will combine FairfieldNodal's proven Ocean
Bottom Node (OBN) Z700 technology and operating experience with
TGS' leading imaging solutions and long history as a leading
data provider in the Gulf of Mexico.
* The details of the individual projects to be completed
under this agreement will be announced separately.
