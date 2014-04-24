* Q1 EBIT $94 mln vs $82 mln seen in Reuters poll
* Seismic sector has been hit by oil firms cutting costs
* Shares up more than 7 percent
(Adds analysts, share, broadens to whole seismic sector)
By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, April 24 Strong sales to oil firms helped
seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec report better-than-expected
first quarter profits, indicating energy companies are still
committing to exploration after months of cost cuts.
TGS-Nopec's results pushed its share price up by more than 7
percent and lifted shares across its sector.
Seismic surveyors, which map the seabed for oil and gas
deposits, have been hit hard by lower exploration spending by
energy companies which are seeking to protect margins and
dividends after a decade-long spending boom.
Norwegian rival Petroleum Geo-Services warned in
February its first-quarter results would be weaker due to lower
demand from oil companies.
But it would appear the slowdown in exploration spending was
not as brutal as expected, said analyst Christian Yggeseth at
Arctic Securities, an Oslo-based brokerage.
"There is little in today's numbers from TGS indicating
there is a full stop in the oil companies' desire to explore. We
think this is positive for the sector as whole," said Yggeseth.
Smaller peer Dolphin Group told Reuters earlier
this month it saw good momentum in the seismic market and that
the visibility for the industry in general was improving.
Shares in TGS-Nopec were among the best performers on the
Oslo bourse on Thursday. They were up 7.25 percent by 0819 GMT,
outperforming Norway's benchmark index which was up
0.78 percent.
French peer CGG was up 4.22 percent, Norway's
Dolphin Group rose 2.31 percent and Petroleum Geo-Services
gained 2.88 percent.
CONFIDENCE
TGS-Nopec's first-quarter operating profit rose to $94
million from $89 million at the same time a year ago, ahead of
expectations for $82 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The results were lifted by strong sales of pre-funding
surveys - surveys that oil firms pay for in advance - suggesting
confidence from oil companies in committing to exploration.
"This was good in all aspects, good pre-funding and good
late sales. There are a lot of old data that are selling well,"
said John Olaisen, an analyst at ABG Sundal Collier, a brokerage
based in Oslo.
TGS-Nopec said late sales in the quarter - sales of seismic
data from its library collected in previous campaigns - were
very strong.
"We had 137 million (dollars) of late sales ... so it's a
growth of 9 percent compared to Q1 2013. In fact, this is the
strongest late sales in any Q1 in the history of TGS," Chief
Financial Officer Kristian Johansen said.
The firm said it expected global exploration and production
(E&P) spending to increase by a mid-single digit percentage in
2014 - which would still be far behind the strong growth of
recent years.
Since hitting a two-year low in December 2013, TGS-Nopec's
shares have risen by 51 percent, outperforming a marginal rise
in the Oslo benchmark index.
(Editing by Pravin Char)