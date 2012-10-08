(Adds comments by CFO, analyst; share price)

OSLO Oct 8 Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec raised its 2012 revenue forecast for the third time this year on Monday, saying it had seen stronger demand than expected from the oil industry for its services.

The company now expects revenue this year to be in the range of $870-910 million, up from its previous forecast from Aug. 2 for $810-870 million and well ahead of the $609 million it generated in 2011.

"The market is stronger than we assumed at the beginning of the year and has strengthened as the year has progressed," TGS Chief Financial Officer Kristian Johansen told Reuters.

"In general demand for seismic is higher, demand for pre-funding in new surveys increases, there are many late sales," Johansen added.

TGS-Nopec said it expected third-quarter revenue to come in at $244 million, up 53 percent from $160 million a year earlier.

"A considerable factor for TGS sales is the 22nd licensing round in Norway. TGS has a large library (of data) for the Barents Sea," said Danske Markets analyst Jo Henrik Eriksen.

"There are expectations for considerable competition for licences in the Barents Sea, which bodes well for multi-client sales, " he added.

Shares in TGS were up 3.2 percent at 197.7 crowns by 0727 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Greg Mahlich)