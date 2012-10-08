UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
OSLO Oct 8 Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec raised its 2012 revenue guidance for the third time this year on Monday and said third-quarter revenue had increased 53 percent from a year ago.
The company, which scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said it expected third quarter revenue to come in at $244 million, up from $160 million a year earlier, and said it now expected full-year revenue to be in the range of $870-910 million.
On Aug. 2 the company lifted its full year net revenue target to $810-870 million. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.