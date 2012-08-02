* Q2 operating profit $94.2 mln vs $86.8 mln seen in poll

* Raises 2012 revenue guidance to $810-870 mln vs $609 mln in 2011

* Shares rise 2.2 pct (Adds detail, shares)

OSLO, Aug 1 Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec posted record second quarter profits on Thursday and raised its 2012 sales target for the second time this year on the back of strong demand from oil firms investing in exploration.

The company, which scans the sea bed for oil and gas deposits, raised its full year net revenue target to $810-870 million compared to a May forecast for $760-830 million. In 2011, its revenue was $609 million.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 2012 revenues to be between $807-855 million, with a mean forecast of 832 million.

"TGS' customers continue to communicate their intention to invest in new data to enable exploration in new and mature plays where TGS is active," the company said.

TGS shares rose 2.2 percent at 0708 GMT, outperforming a flat Oslo benchmark index.

Bigger Norwegian rival, PGS, also raised its outlook last month, pointing to high exploration investment rates among oil firms.

Oil prices are down from highs in March this year but the oil industry is still spending heavily on exploration which has produced strong demand for seismic surveys.

TGS' April-June operating profit was $94.2 million - its highest quarterly profit ever - up from $57.7 million a year earlier, ahead of expectations for $86.8 million, while revenue rose 58 percent to $215 million.

The group expects to invest $425-475 million in its "multi-client library" - a database of seismic surveys - up from its previous estimate for $375-425 million.

Multi-client scanning typically generates higher profit margins than contract seismic exploration as the firm can sell the same data to many energy companies, but comes with added risks since it cannot be sure it will be sold at all. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty. Editing by Jane Merriman)